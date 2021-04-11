Madhya Pradesh: Daughters lit woman’s funeral pyre in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who was never short of company be it her relatives or colleagues at office had all but her daughters to perform her last rites when she died on Saturday morning.

Due to corona norms none of her kith or kin could participate in her funeral except for her four daughters. The 50-year-old woman, from Manawar village was an employee with Excise Department. She succumbed to corona on Saturday.

The woman was currently posted at Dhar. She was declared dead while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 here. Her eldest daughter who got married recently lit pyre and later pacifying three of her younger sisters. The ritual is usually performed by male kin of the dead, usually the eldest son.

She said that “We lost our father at a very early age and my mother single-handedly raised us. Recently she got infected with corona while performing her duty at Dhar and her condition deteriorated and on Saturday, said the victim’s elder daughter.

The brother of the victim has also got infected and is currently undergoing treatment. He could only attend his sister’s cremation online.

Besides, woman, two more people succumbed to corona on Saturday and with this total number of casualties due to novel coronavirus in Dhar district has reached 67. The district tally of corona cases is 4,923. With 4,564 recoveries, the district still has 295 active cases.