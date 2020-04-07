Latest coronavirus update: Families refuse to set fire to pyre of patients in Punjab

Chandigarh: In Punjab as family members have been staying away to perform the last rites of suspected or confirmed coronavirus disease, it is government functionaries who have been coming forth and doing rituals religiously.

Of 79 patients, in 7 corona deaths, 3 such instances came. In the latest instance on April 5, the last rites of a woman were performed by officials in Ludhiana city as the family refused to cremate the body fearing transmission of virus.

In another case, the cremation was performed by revenue staff as the entire family was in quarantine. In a third incident in Amritsar last week, people did not allow a place in village for cremating Padma Shri Nirmal Singh Khalsa, former Hazoori Raagi of the Golden Temple.