Latest coronavirus update: Bill Gates Foundation sends 15,000 kits to Bihar

PATNA: The Bill Gates foundation came to the assistance of the Bihar government when it sent 15,000 testing kits. The Union government had sent 50,00 kits earlier. Health Minister Mangal Pandey said there was no shortage of kits now and these kits can now be used to test 2 lakh people.

He an improvement in the situation and said that in the last three days no new cases have been reported in the state. So far 15 patients have returned to their homes after treatment and tests of six suspects are now negative.