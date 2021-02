Madhya Pradesh: Dancers of Indore bring laurels at All India Dance and Music Festival 'Khanak Festival'

Indore: Dancers of Indore made the city proud and bagged several laurels at All India Dance and Music Festival 'Khanak Festival' held at Vikram Kirti Mandir Auditorium, Ujjain. The festival was organized by Nritya Mudra Kathak Kendra Pune. Following laurels were bagged by the dancers as shared by dance director Ashish Pillai.

Pillai was honored with Kala Arpan Guru Samman and Academy’s Purva Pande performed as guest performers in the festival and was awarded with Kala Vibhuti award. He said the offline events are slowly starting up much to the relief of dancers.

Since lockdown, the performance were being held digitally, Khanak Festival was organized keeping in mind all safety precautions. Young dancers from the academy were highly elated to perform on stage in front of live audience. Pillai said, “Performers were trained virtually solo dances and for group offline training were held.”