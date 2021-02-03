Madhya Pradesh: I want VHP to give details of temple donation collected so far: Bhuria

Firing a fresh salvo at BJP, the Congress leader said that the BJP was distracting people from real issue. “Even I’ve given donation for Ram temple and I have the right to ask for detail of donation. Like every Indian citizen, I want to see a Grand temple at Ayodhya,” he said.

Not only me, but entire country wants to know about the collection.

Bhuria who comes from a tribal dominating area of Madhya Pradesh further added that Lord Ram belongs to everyone. “He belongs to tribals who served Him during 14-year exile. So we all are Lord Ram’s servant by birth,” he said.

Earlier, state BJP had slammed Bhuria over his controversial comment that BJP leaders collect funds in the name of Ram temple and use the money for alcohol consumption. The BJP dubbed the statement as shameful and demanded an apology from the Congress party and Bhuria.

Bhuria, a former union minister and Congress MLA from Jhabua triggered a fresh controversy on Monday when he blamed BJP leaders for misappropriation of funds collected in the name of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Quoting some of the miscreants who were caught collecting donation for temple in Bhopal, Bhuria added that authority must act against such miscreants.