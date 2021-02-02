Madhya Pradesh: Kantilal Bhuria stirs up hornet's nest, surrounds self by controversy over Ram Mandir funds

Udaigarh: One of the senior-most Congress leaders from western MP Kantilal Bhuria finds himself in fresh controversy after he made a controversial comment over Ram Mandir donations.

Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria spoke about donating the money in Ram Temple construction.

Bhuria said, “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders collected crores over the years in the name of Ram Temple construction. Where did that fund go?.”

“They collect donations in a day and drink alcohol using the same money at night,” he added.

Bhuria said this while addressing a public outrage rally here in Petlawad village of Jhabua district.

Bhuria’s controversial comment was enough to spread outrage against him in both Jhabua and Alirajpur districts. BJP workers set his effigies on a fire, raising slogans against him. They condemned the Congress leader’s statement and sought an apology from him.