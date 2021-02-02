Madhya Pradesh: Kantilal Bhuria stirs up hornet's nest, surrounds self by controversy over Ram Mandir funds

Udaigarh: One of the senior-most Congress leaders from western MP Kantilal Bhuria finds himself in fresh controversy after he made a controversial comment over Ram Mandir donations.
Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria spoke about donating the money in Ram Temple construction.
Bhuria said, “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders collected crores over the years in the name of Ram Temple construction. Where did that fund go?.”
“They collect donations in a day and drink alcohol using the same money at night,” he added.
Bhuria said this while addressing a public outrage rally here in Petlawad village of Jhabua district.
Bhuria’s controversial comment was enough to spread outrage against him in both Jhabua and Alirajpur districts. BJP workers set his effigies on a fire, raising slogans against him. They condemned the Congress leader’s statement and sought an apology from him.
It is to be mentioned that not only BJP leaders, but many senior Congress leaders from Jhabua and Alirajpur district are donating huge sum for Ram Temple in Ayodyay and they distance themselves from Bhuria’s comment citing it is his personnel opinion.
This is not the first time when Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh targeted donation drive carrying out for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.
Before this, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said Muslim localities in the state were being targeted during fund-raising rallies and called for an inquiry by a retired chief secretary or director-general of police into the violence.
Incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported from some places after rallies in Ujjain, Mandsaur and Indore in the last week of December.
"I am saddened today at the manner in which (violent) incidents are taking place. During fund-raising, weapons, lathis (sticks) and swords are on display, inflammatory slogans are being shouted, particularly targeting Muslim localities," Singh, who recently donated Rs 1,11,111 for the construction of the Ram temple, said