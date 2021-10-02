Madhya Pradesh: Cycle rally organised in Khategaon

Khategaon (Madhya Pradesh): A cycle rally was organised in Khategaon on Saturday in collaboration with National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) on Gandhi Jayanti under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Prabhat Mishra, president of District Legal Services Authority, Dewas flagged off the rally. He said that the purpose of the rally was to pay respects to the Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi emphasized using noble means, such as satyagraha (asserting for truth) and ahimsa (non-violence) for world peace.

A number of youths participated in the event. Legal Services Committee’s president Prabhat Mishra, Sarita Wadhwani, sub-divisional officer Trilochan God, senior and junior advocates, journalists, bikers, including revenue officers, court workers and policemen were present.

