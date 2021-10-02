Madhya Pradesh: Prison to Pride, Bhopal central jail’s 92 inmates to learn sports

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The inmates of central jail here will be trained in selected sports to help them lead a better life and overcome their criminal past with the motto - Prison to Pride.

Indian Oil has launched Parivartan, an initiative to train inmates at selected prisons from across the country and Bhopal’s central jail is one among them. Indian Oil chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya inaugurated he programme through video conferencing on Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday.

Parivartan was inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh at central jail in state capital by Arvind Kumar, Director General, prisons and correctional services, in presence of K Bissa, CGM of Indian Oil. GR Meena, ADG, prisons and correctional services, Sanjay Panday, MR Patel, UP Singh and other senior officials of prison department were also present.

Dinesh Nargawe, the incharge of Bhopal jail said, “The programme will help inmates to overcome stigma associated with imprisonment and aid in their smooth reintegration into the society after their release.”

IOCian M Ghufran, an international carom player, along with other coaches, presented skills to the inmates during the event. The tagline, Prison to Pride, is complete in itself, said Kumar. He also praised the efforts of Indian Oil for conducting the event.

Under this initiative, Indian Oil, in association with state prison department, will offer coaching in badminton, chess, volleyball and carrom to help improve the physical and mental well-being of prison inmates, especially during this pandemic period.

During the four-week-long training, 92 inmates will be coached in basics of the sport, enabling them to participate in local competitions besides recreation. This initiative will also boost the participants’ self-esteem and confidence. Indian Oil provided the equipment and sports kits to participants.

The all India event took place across 9 jails in different states.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:15 PM IST