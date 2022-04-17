Madhya Pradesh: Curfew relaxed for six hours in Khargone town

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): With the situation in riot-hit Khargone town returning to normal, the administration relaxed the curfew for four hours on Sunday morning and two hours in the evening, officials said.

Khargone city had witnessed communal clashes on Ram Navami last Sunday wherein stones were hurled, vehicles torched and some houses damaged, leading to the clamping of curfew in the entire city. Superintendent of police Siddharth Choudhary had received a bullet injury.

Since Thursday, the administration has been relaxing the curfew every day for four hours in two parts - two hours at a time.

On Sunday, the curfew was relaxed from 8 am to 12 noon and later in the evening, from 3 pm to 5 pm to allow people to buy essential items and carry out necessary works, Khargone district collector Anugraha P said.

The stores selling milk, vegetables, provisions and medicines among others were allowed to open during the curfew relaxation, an official said.

No fresh untoward incident has been reported from the affected areas.

So far, 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence and 148 people have been taken into custody, in-charge superintendent of police (SP) Rohit Kashwani said. The curfew has been relaxed from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm every day since Thursday, when it was relaxed for the first time after communal riots.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:21 PM IST