Indore: With deadline set for June, construction work of Bengali Square Flyover gains pace

The construction work of the Bengali Square Flyover is getting completed rapidly by the Public Works Department so that traffic can be started in June. Load testing will also start next week.

With the construction of this overbridge, the traffic of Bengali Square will also get at ease. The issue of the design of the bridge was in discussion for a long time which caused a major delay in the project. As soon as the issue of designing of the flyover was resolved the Public Works Department started the work again. The announcement was also made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the traffic is to be started from this bridge from June, due to which the remaining works are being done faster, while the load testing will also be started from next week.

Officials said that in load testing strength of every part of the bridge will be checked. The machine will be moved everywhere on the bridge ensuring that no part is left weak that can cause an accident or any unwanted incident.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 02:58 PM IST