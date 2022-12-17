Madhya Pradesh: CRPF station bus from Neemuch to Chittorgarh flagged off

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The first CRPF station bus from Neemuch to Chittorgarh was flagged off by SLC Khup, DIG, GC Neemuch, in an impressive function around 3.30 pm on Saturday.

The need for a convenient and reliable conveyance arrangement to the nearest major railway station, Chittorgarh was long felt by serving personnel and their families.

Neemuch CRPF Station houses more than 3,000 families inside the campus and includes those whose bread earner is serving as per call of the nation in the most challenging operational theatres e. Kashmir, Chattisgarh, North-East, etc.

SLC Khup, DIG GC Nimuch, who joined this station recently after his tenure of VIP Security at Delhi, became aware of this constant hurdle for all residents every time while proceeding on leave or duty to different parts of India. After working out modalities he approached JS Sandhu, IGP MP sector during his recent visit and apprised him of the same who permitted the start of the bus as a welfare measure.

On this occasion, Rajesh Kumar Singh, CO and senior officers of GC were present at the Shopping Complex of GC Neemuch for boosting the morale of beneficiaries.