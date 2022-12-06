e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: In-charge principal booked for harassing lady professor in Neemuch

Taking cognizance of the same, additional director (Ujjain division) Arpan Bhardwaj has written to senior officials

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In-charge principal of a government college in Manasa town of Neemuch district has been booked for allegedly harassing a woman professor.

A guest professor at the college has filed a police complaint against college in-charge principal Motilal Dhakad for allegedly harassing her. The matter has also been taken up before senior officials of the department of higher education, Bhopal.

Meanwhile, the irregularities committed by the in-charge principal have also come to fore which are being investigated by the concerned department. Dhakad has been accused of committing irregularities in procurement of equipment for the college laboratory from GM Portal.

Taking cognizance of the same, additional director (Ujjain division) Arpan Bhardwaj has written to senior officials. He has also been accused of charging exorbitant fee from students.

Bhardwaj said information regarding a harassment case against the in-charge principal has been received.  In this regard, a letter to the government will be written seeking appropriate action against the accused.

Over the irregularities in the college, the officer said that a high-level committee will be constituted to probe laboratory equipment purchase scam. Stern action would be taken against the guilty.

article-image

