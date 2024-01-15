 Madhya Pradesh: Cross Case Filed Against Six Over Group Clash In Piplia Mandi
The complaint stated that during a meeting in Jharada, individuals from the opposing party, including Govardhan Rathore, Parthi Kachhawa, and Ramesh Rathore, verbally abused and physically assaulted them, causing injuries.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 01:16 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Cross Case Filed Against Six Over Group Clash In Piplia Mandi

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A heated dispute between two parties has resulted in the registration of cross-cases against six individuals. As per details, Sajjan Singh Garasia, a resident of Kenpuria, lodged a complaint at Narayangarh police station. The complaint stated that during a meeting in Jharada, individuals from the opposing party, including Govardhan Rathore, Parthi Kachhawa, and Ramesh Rathore, verbally abused and physically assaulted them, causing injuries.

The police have registered a case against the three accused. Similarly, another complaint was filed by Sonu Rathore of Shivpuria (Kukdeshwar), alleging mistreatment over his sister's marriage. The police have registered a case against Deep Singh Banjara, Sajjan Singh Garasia, and Jitendra Kachhawa in connection with the incident. Further probe is underway.

One booked for assault

Pipliya Mandi (Nipr): A dispute over the purchase of clothes took a violent turn, leading to the registration of an assault case. Lalsingh Rajput, filed a complaint at Malhargarh police station, alleging that Chandrapal Singh of the same village confronted him about buying clothes from a local shop. This led to verbal abuse and physical assault. The police have registered a case against Chandrapal Singh.

