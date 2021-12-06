Madhya Pradesh: Crocodile rescued from farmland, released in Gandhi Sagar Dam

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A full-grown crocodile was rescued from farmland in Pal Nagra village near Alot town of Ratlam district late Sunday night, sources said Monday.

The reptile was spotted by a farmer Prahlad Singh Parihar, who alerted the local police and forest department.

On getting information, a team of local police and forest department rushed to the village. It took them hours to rescue the reptile.

It was later taken to Gandhi Sagar sanctuary and released in the water.

Notably, crocodiles are found in Gandhi Sagar Dam. “They (crocodiles) are usually not spotted in Ratlam district. It is believed that the reptile would have come from Gandhi Sagar dam,” a forest official said.

