 Indore News: Forest Division Launches Biannual Vulture Census
The state first conducted a comprehensive vulture census in 2016 across more than 900 locations in 33 districts. Subsequent surveys were carried out in 2019, 2021 and January 2024. During the exercise, forest staff document vultures spotted in open areas and perched on trees, along with photographic evidence.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:44 AM IST
Indore News: Forest Division Launches Biannual Vulture Census | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest Department has intensified conservation efforts as vultures continue to decline rapidly in the region. The Indore Forest Division has decided to conduct a vulture census twice a year, with counts scheduled during both winter and summer seasons.

Forest personnel from the Indore, Mhow, Choral and Manpur ranges recently underwent training in census procedures and field guidelines. Officials confirmed that a three-day survey will begin on February 20, with teams covering 38 designated locations between 6 am and 8 am.

Species found in the region include Egyptian Vulture, White-rumped Vulture, Red-headed Vulture, Long-billed Vulture, Eurasian Griffon and Slender-billed Vulture. The Egyptian Vulture is the most commonly recorded species in the Indore division.

Data shows a consistent decline in vulture numbers. In 2016, 284 vultures were recorded in the division. The number dropped to 97 in 2019, rose to 117 in 2021, slightly declined to 114 in 2023 and further fell to 86 in 2025.

Under the revised plan, 16 teams have been formed, with four teams assigned to each range. Following the February exercise, a one-day summer census will be conducted in April to strengthen monitoring and conservation strategies.

