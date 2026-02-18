 Indore News: JCAF Malwa Chapter To Lead By Example At Free Press Marathon
Indore News: JCAF Malwa Chapter To Lead By Example At Free Press Marathon

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Jcaf Malwa Chapter To Lead By Example At Free Press Marathon | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When professionals step onto the streets for a social cause, it sends a powerful message that responsibility extends beyond offices and boardrooms.

The JCAF Malwa Chapter, a six-year-old professional body of chartered accountants, is set to participate in the upcoming Save Water Mini Marathon organized by Free Press, reinforcing the urgent call for water conservation.

With over 500 active members in Indore and a strong global association of 10,000+ professionals through its parent body, JCAF Malwa represents one of the most vibrant professional networks in the region.

“The Save Water Mini Marathon is more than a run; it is a movement aimed at spreading awareness about responsible water usage, conservation practices, and sustainable living.

In a rapidly growing city like Indore, where urban development and population growth place increasing pressure on natural resources, initiatives like these play a crucial role in shaping public consciousness,” said JCAF Malwa Chapter founder president CA Rajesh Selot and president CA Apurv Kansal.

Members of JCAF Malwa Chapter.

