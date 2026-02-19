Indore News: Prisons Shouldn’t Be Seen Only As Places Of Punishment, Says Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Administrative Judge of the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla, inaugurated 18 newly constructed video conferencing rooms and a Jail Legal Aid Clinic at Central Jail on Wednesday.

The inauguration took place inside the jail campus in the presence of senior judicial officers, DG (jail) Varun Kapoor and inmates.

While addressing the gathering, Justice Shukla said that the introduction of video conferencing facilities will make court appearances, legal consultations and other judicial procedures easier, safer and more effective for prisoners.

He explained that these facilities will reduce the need to bring inmates physically to courts, which will save time, manpower, and government resources while also improving security arrangements.

Justice Shukla also inspected the execution room located within the jail premises. Officials informed him that the last execution in this jail took place in 1996 and no execution has been carried out since then.

He further inspected the utensil manufacturing unit and the handloom weaving section, where inmates are given vocational training. These units help prisoners learn practical skills and earn wages, which can support their rehabilitation after release.

A prize distribution ceremony and cultural programme were also organised in the jail campus. Inmates who performed well in sports and other activities were awarded prizes. On the request of jail authorities, guest Chandrika Shukla and Director General (Jail) Varun Kapoor also participated by singing songs.

Justice Shukla said that prisons should not be seen only as places of punishment. He stressed that the main goal of the jail system is to reform prisoners, improve their skills and help them return to society as responsible citizens.