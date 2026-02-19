 Indore News: 40-Year-Old Suffers Heart Attack While Dancing At Pre-Wedding Function, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 40-Year-Old Suffers Heart Attack While Dancing At Pre-Wedding Function, Dies

Indore News: 40-Year-Old Suffers Heart Attack While Dancing At Pre-Wedding Function, Dies

Heart attack cases are rising, and age is no longer a deciding factor. Poor lifestyle habits are emerging as a major cause, along with other health issues. Experts stress that following a healthy routine, maintaining good habits, and taking timely care of health are essential steps to reduce the risk of sudden cardiac incidents.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man died after suffering heart attack in Indore on Wednesday.

A joyous wedding celebration turned into mourning when a 40-year-old man suffered a heart attack while dancing during a Mehndi ceremony in Vajhra village in Khargone district on Wednesday.

The family members and guests who had gathered to celebrate the occasion were shocked after this sudden moment.

The deceased, Ghanshyam Yadav, a resident of Piplud village in Barwani district, had come to attend his nephew’s wedding festivities.

FPJ Shorts
'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title Dropped; No Insult To Religion Or Community': Neeraj Pandey Withdraws Controversial Film Title Following SC Scrutiny
'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title Dropped; No Insult To Religion Or Community': Neeraj Pandey Withdraws Controversial Film Title Following SC Scrutiny
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: With Tributes & Cultural Events; How Mumbai Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Maratha Emperor - VIDEOS
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: With Tributes & Cultural Events; How Mumbai Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Maratha Emperor - VIDEOS
From Soil To Solutions: How Gram Panchayats Are Driving India's Climate Action
From Soil To Solutions: How Gram Panchayats Are Driving India's Climate Action
Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Will Commence From Tomorrow; Check More Details Here
Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Will Commence From Tomorrow; Check More Details Here

According to family members, the Mehndi ceremony was underway, and music was playing as relatives and friends enjoyed the celebrations.

According to information, Ghanshyam was a farmer by profession, was dancing happily with his wife during the function. He appeared normal and cheerful moments before the incident. Suddenly, he collapsed on the ground while dancing.

Read Also
Indore MBA Student Murder: “Time Aayega Tab Bataunga,” Accused Answers Brazenly After...
article-image

At first, those present thought it was part of his dance performance and did not realise the seriousness of the situation.

However, when he did not get up for some time, family members rushed towards him and found him unconscious. Panic spread among the guests as they tried to wake him up. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Medical officials later confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Read Also
MP News: Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To 3 Cubs At Kuno National Park; CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Joy...
article-image

Ghanshyam is survived by his wife and his only son, Bhola Yadav, who studies in Class VIII. He had arrived in Vajhra village to attend the weddings of his nephew Ankit and niece Rajni.

Incidents of heart attacks are increasing these days, and in such cases, age has become just a number. Poor lifestyle habits appear to be a major cause, along with other health-related issues.

Maintaining a healthy routine, following good habits, and taking care of one’s health are important steps in reducing the risk of such incidents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: MP High Court Rejects Appeal Seeking Retrospective Confirmation Of Assistant Professor
Indore News: MP High Court Rejects Appeal Seeking Retrospective Confirmation Of Assistant Professor
MP Budget Session Day-4: Congress Creates Uproar Over 'False Promises' In Budget; Demands...
MP Budget Session Day-4: Congress Creates Uproar Over 'False Promises' In Budget; Demands...
Indore News: 40-Year-Old Suffers Heart Attack While Dancing At Pre-Wedding Function, Dies
Indore News: 40-Year-Old Suffers Heart Attack While Dancing At Pre-Wedding Function, Dies
Madhya Pradesh February 20, 2026, Weather Update: After Brief Summer-Like Feels, Weather Flips...
Madhya Pradesh February 20, 2026, Weather Update: After Brief Summer-Like Feels, Weather Flips...
MP Budget 2026: 16% Income To Be Spent On Loan Interest & Repayments
MP Budget 2026: 16% Income To Be Spent On Loan Interest & Repayments