Indore News: 40-Year-Old Suffers Heart Attack While Dancing At Pre-Wedding Function, Dies

A joyous wedding celebration turned into mourning when a 40-year-old man suffered a heart attack while dancing during a Mehndi ceremony in Vajhra village in Khargone district on Wednesday.

The family members and guests who had gathered to celebrate the occasion were shocked after this sudden moment.

The deceased, Ghanshyam Yadav, a resident of Piplud village in Barwani district, had come to attend his nephew’s wedding festivities.

According to family members, the Mehndi ceremony was underway, and music was playing as relatives and friends enjoyed the celebrations.

According to information, Ghanshyam was a farmer by profession, was dancing happily with his wife during the function. He appeared normal and cheerful moments before the incident. Suddenly, he collapsed on the ground while dancing.

At first, those present thought it was part of his dance performance and did not realise the seriousness of the situation.

However, when he did not get up for some time, family members rushed towards him and found him unconscious. Panic spread among the guests as they tried to wake him up. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Medical officials later confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Ghanshyam is survived by his wife and his only son, Bhola Yadav, who studies in Class VIII. He had arrived in Vajhra village to attend the weddings of his nephew Ankit and niece Rajni.

Incidents of heart attacks are increasing these days, and in such cases, age has become just a number. Poor lifestyle habits appear to be a major cause, along with other health-related issues.

Maintaining a healthy routine, following good habits, and taking care of one’s health are important steps in reducing the risk of such incidents.