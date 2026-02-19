Indore News: Doctor's Son, Four Others Booked For Dowry Harassment | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Son of a doctor and four of his family members were booked for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry on Wednesday.

According to Women's police station in charge Shraddha Yadav, the woman accused her husband and his family members of dowry harassment, physical assault, mental cruelty and threatening her with dire consequences.

The woman stated that she married Nidhir Bhargav in December 2008. At the time of marriage, her father spent around Rs 12 lakh on household items, jewellery and cash.

She alleged that after about one year of marriage, her in-laws started taunting her for bringing insufficient dowry and repeatedly found faults in the gifts given by her family.

In her statement, the woman claimed that her husband often beat her, while her parents-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law supported and encouraged the harassment.

She also alleged that during the COVID period she took care of the entire family but when she fell ill, she was left alone in the flat without any help.

She further alleged that for the last two years her husband stopped paying household expenses and their 12-year-old daughter’s school fees, food, clothing, and daily needs, forcing her to depend on her parents and brother.

The woman also claimed that she was repeatedly abused, threatened to vacate the house and recently given threats. Fearing for her and her daughter’s safety, she approached the police. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and further investigation is underway.