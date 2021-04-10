Madhya Pradesh: Crisis management meeting held in Badnawar to contain Covid-19

Badnawar (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of crisis management committee was held at janpad panchayat hall here on Friday to discuss ways to contain Covid-19. The meeting was presided over by SDM Virendra Katare.

At the meeting, it was decided to observe lockdown from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday in Badnawar and nearby villages including Kheda, Pitgara, Kanwan, Kod, Nagda, Makni.

The SDM expressed concern that Badnawar has become a corona hot spot. Its main reason is people’s movement. While a large number of people come from Gujarat, people frequently travel to Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain and Dhar, he said. After knowing the contact history of corona patients, it has come to light that they have travelled to these cities and Gujarat before getting infected.

The SDM asked sarpanchs, panchayat secretaries to inform immediately if a person gets infected. He asked them to form teams in the villages, which can provide information about infected persons and suspect patients on time so that they can be advised to get treatment at home.

Apart from this, he also informed about preparations being made for 50-bed Covid Care Centre in Badnawar, which will be set up in the hostel located in Government Middle School campus. Information was taken from CBMO Dr SL Mujalda about the medical facilities. Panchayat Secretaries were reprimanded as they had no proper information. SDOP Devendra Yadav, Tehsildar Ajmer Singh Gaud, CMO Asha Bhandari were present at the meeting.