Madhya Pradesh: Tribal woman raped by brother-in-law in Badnawar tehsil, police launch hunt for accused

Badnawar (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): A married tribal woman was raped by her sister-in-law’s husband on Monday night. Incident was reported at Semal Kheda village under Badnawar police station limit. The police complaint was lodged on Tuesday.
The victim and family members said the delay behind filing the complaint is lack of transportation facilities from their village to police station. The victim in her statement to Badnawar police said she went behind the government school to attend nature’s call at 10 pm when her husband was asleep in the house.
Her brother-in-law whom belongs to Boriya village under Dhotriya panchayat grabbed her from back and put his hand on her mouth to silence her. After outraging her modesty, accused threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone.
After incident, victim went back to her place and started crying. Her husband and his younger brother woke up asked her the reason. After listening to her ordeal, they search for accused but he had fled by then.
In the morning, victim along with her family members visited Badnawar police station and lodged complaint. Sub inspector Garima Shakyawar said an FIR has been registered against accused and search is on for him.
