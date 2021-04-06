Madhya Pradesh: Tribal woman raped by brother-in-law in Badnawar tehsil, police launch hunt for accused

Her brother-in-law whom belongs to Boriya village under Dhotriya panchayat grabbed her from back and put his hand on her mouth to silence her. After outraging her modesty, accused threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone.

After incident, victim went back to her place and started crying. Her husband and his younger brother woke up asked her the reason. After listening to her ordeal, they search for accused but he had fled by then.

In the morning, victim along with her family members visited Badnawar police station and lodged complaint. Sub inspector Garima Shakyawar said an FIR has been registered against accused and search is on for him.