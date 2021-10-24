Madhya Pradesh: Credit outreach programme on Monday at Haat Bazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The credit outreach programme will be held in the district next Monday. Om Prakash Anand, lead district manager (LDM), informed that as per the instructions of State Level Bankers Committee, it has been decided to organise credit outreach programme in all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh from 16th October to 15th November.

In this sequence, a credit outreach programme is being organised in the district on October 25 at Gramin Haat Bazaar from 10 am to 5 pm. In the camp, loans of all government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India, PMEGP, PMFME, Self Help Group Credit Linkage etc., loans will be sanctioned and disbursed.

Along with this, the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Account will be given to the beneficiaries by all the banks under the financial inclusion and social security sscheme.

In the camp, loans will be distributed to the beneficiaries of Prime Minister's Swanidhi and Chief Minister's scheme for street vendors. Interested beneficiaries will be able to register for all the schemes at the camp.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 02:18 AM IST