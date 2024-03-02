Madhya Pradesh: Crackdown On Illegal Sand, Ballast Transport Alot |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown on illegal transportation of sand and ballast, the mining department intercepted vehicles operating without paying royalties in the Kharwan area of Alot tehsil in Ratlam district. The operation resulted in the seizure of two dumpers and three tractors engaged in illegal transportation. Lack of basic safety features such as glass and driver's doors raised serious questions about the fitness certification process conducted by the RTO.

The captured vehicles were found to be transporting ballast, dust, and mortar without adhering to royalty regulations. District mining officer Akansha Patel said that the vehicles have been impounded at the Kharwa police post, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the extent of illegal activities and take necessary actions as per mineral laws.

The enforcement operation was led by district mining officer Bhavana Saingar, mining inspector Devendra Chidar, and mining department employees, highlighting the commitment of the department to curb illegal mining and transportation activities.

Madhya Pradesh: Crusher Plant Sealed In Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy collector Sanjay Kumar Sharma took decisive action against illegal activities at the Maa Chamunda Crusher Plant in the village of Nipania under Alot Kharwa block in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district. The crusher plant, which had been operating without valid permits since 2019, was found to be engaged in unauthorised mining activities.

Additionally, mining operations were being carried out in a nearby mine without proper registration. The action came following a complaint received by Ratlam collector Bhaskar Lakshkar, prompting an investigation and subsequent intervention by deputy collector Sharma.

Upon reaching the site, the deputy collector ordered the immediate cessation of operations at both sites and initiated legal proceedings. The authorities are also preparing to file a case at the local police station to address the violations. This crackdown highlights the administration's commitment to enforcing regulations and ensuring compliance with mining laws to protect the environment and prevent illegal activities in the region.