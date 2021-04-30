Madhya Pradesh: Covid patients of Guna to get facilities in Dronacharya Covid Care Centre

Guna: At the Dronacharya Covid Care Centre being run under the aegis of the Madhavrao Scindia Health Service Mission at Pawan Shri Manglik Bhawan Guna, 21 patients with low Covid symptoms have been shifted from the district hospital to this well-equipped centre on Thursday.
Incharge of Dronacharya Centre Dr Anil Vijayvargiya through media apprised that the patients at the centre are being given good facilities and from Wednesday yoga sessions to have been started for them. For the entertainment of the patient’s indoor games such as Ludo, Carrom, Snakes and Leaders have been provided so that the Covid patients can play these games and distract themselves from the disease.
According to information, due to the increasing number of corona patients in Guna district, the beds of the district hospital and other private hospitals are full. The kin of the patients’ were wandering from place to place for beds. In view of this problem, 100-bed Covid Care Centre has been set up in Guna by Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia with the untiring efforts of Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia.
In this well-equipped centre, Covid-19 patients are being provided with nutritious food, breakfast, medicines including yoga sessions and entertainment. Patients with common symptoms of Covid-19 are being admitted to this centre. In case of mild cold, cough or fever, people can be admitted to this centre after getting tested for Covid-19.
Janpad Panchayat CEO Rakesh Sharma and administrative officials are giving full support to this Covid Centre.
