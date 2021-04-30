Madhya Pradesh: Covid patients of Guna to get facilities in Dronacharya Covid Care Centre

Guna: At the Dronacharya Covid Care Centre being run under the aegis of the Madhavrao Scindia Health Service Mission at Pawan Shri Manglik Bhawan Guna, 21 patients with low Covid symptoms have been shifted from the district hospital to this well-equipped centre on Thursday.

Incharge of Dronacharya Centre Dr Anil Vijayvargiya through media apprised that the patients at the centre are being given good facilities and from Wednesday yoga sessions to have been started for them. For the entertainment of the patient’s indoor games such as Ludo, Carrom, Snakes and Leaders have been provided so that the Covid patients can play these games and distract themselves from the disease.