Madhya Pradesh: Covid and carelessness in Mandsaur district: Corona rises as residents flout norms

Mandsaur: The number of Covid-19 cases has increased in Mandsaur district due to negligence of administration and local residents. Flouting of Covid norms has become commonplace. Whether it's a social, public or religious programme or a wedding or a demonstration, norms are flouted. People can be seen roaming without masks and social distancing.

In last two days, 37 new cases have been reported. On December 26, 19 new Covid cases were reported whereas on December 25, 18 cases were reported. According to report received on Saturday, 2,574 people contracted corona this year of whom 33 died while 125 people are still under treatment.

Till now 60,593 samples have been taken for testing while 2,416 patients have been cured. Through Ratlam Medical College and Truenat machines, Covid patients are being identified from all the development blocks in the district. These patients are in the age group of 15 to 75. Repeated cases of infection too have been reported.