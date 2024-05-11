Madhya Pradesh: Cousins Get Life Term For Kidnapping, Killing Child For Ransom In Mandsaur | Representative Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Court of additional sessions judge in Mandsaur sentenced life imprisonment for cousins who kidnapped and murdered a child to settle the online game debt. Prosecution media cell in-charge Deepak Jamra informed that the accused cousinsáwere identified as Shubham, 23, and Ajay, 21.

They were found guilty under the relevant section of the IPC. The court also fined Rs 5,000 each. Jamra informed that on February 8, 2023, when the complainant Badrilal reported his son missing.

Despite extensive searches, the child, a student of class 10th, was not found. A case was registered under Section 363 IPC, and later Section 364A IPC, after the discovery of the child's body near Ganesh Magra Road.

Investigations revealed that the accused, burdened with a debt of Rs 7-8 lakhs from online gaming, planned to extort money from the child's family, abducted the child and later strangled him to death. Evidence including the motorcycle used in the crime, slippers, and the deceased's belongings were seized.

The case, under the supervision of Inspector Shivanshu Malviya, was prosecuted by special public prosecutor Dolly Bairagi, leading to the conviction of the accused. The SP marked the case as serious, reflecting the gravity of the crime. The court, agreeing with the prosecution's arguments, handed down the severe sentence of life imprisonment.