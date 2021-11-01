Madhya Pradesh: Court acquits 4 accused of abetment to suicide

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Court of additional district judge Vandana Mehta acquitted four persons in connection with abetment to suicide case which took place in 2014.

Defence counsel Virendra Singh Solanki and Yousuf Shah, argued that there was no prima facie evidences against their clients.

Solanki said that the case was related to the suicide of a farmer named Radheshyam, 45, a native of Palannagar village. His body was found hanging in 2014, near a farm owned by his in-laws.

Palan Nagara police booked Ganpat Lal, Govind Lal, Mohan Bai, Manju Bai, all natives of Palannagara were booked under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The session court on Saturday acquitted all four accused and ADJ Judge Vandan Mehta noted that the alleged acts of Ganpat Lal and others does not have criminal intent and thus cannot be considered as incriminating enough or sufficient to provoke, incite or urge the deceased to take his life.

