e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:14 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Drunk headmaster forces girl students to dance with him in government school; suspended

The alleged incident occurred in the Government Middle School located at Madhiyado village, about 80 km from the Damoh district headquarter, on Friday, the official said.
PTI
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The headmaster of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district was suspended after he allegedly forced some girl students to dance with him in an inebriated condition and shot a video of the act, an official said on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred in the Government Middle School located at Madhiyado village, about 80 km from the Damoh district headquarter, on Friday, the official said.

"Family members of girls had complained that headmaster Rajesh Munda in a drunken state forced them to dance with him after bolting a room in the school from inside on Friday. He also shot a video of the dance," District Education Officer (DEO) SK Mishra told PTI on Sunday.

The girls narrated the incident to their parents after reaching their homes, he said.

Subsequently, an inquiry was ordered by district collector S Krishna Chaitanya. The inquiry report was submitted by the Block Education Officer.

Following the submission of the report on Saturday, the district collector suspended the headmaster with immediate effect, Mishra said, adding that Munda is now attached to the Patera Block Office after his suspension.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Jain monk found dead in Indore temple

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal