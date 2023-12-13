Madhya Pradesh: Couple Seeks Financial Help As Husband Battles Kidney Failure | Representative Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A distressed couple from Chakjiyajipur village in Shajapur district reached out to the district collector and sought urgent financial assistance for the husband’s deteriorating condition.

The couple also handed over a memorandum to district administration narrating their pathetic condition owing to the husband Sanjay Machhal battling kidney failure for the past year and undergoing regular dialysis at the district hospital in Shajapur.

His deteriorating condition has rendered him unable to work, placing an immense burden on the family's financial stability. His wife has been occupied with his care and transportation to and from the hospital for dialysis sessions on alternate days.

The wife conveyed depleting financial resources due to the escalating medical expenses for dialysis sessions. She also mentioned their inability to afford further medical treatment and hence approached the collector.

On hearing about their suffering, seeing the plight of the family and responding to their plea, the administration asserted that action would be taken on the application for financial help.