Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew won’t be lifted from Monday, decision taken to arrest rising number of patients

BHOPAL: The corona curfew clamped on more than 30 districts in the state will not be lifted on April 19.
The restrictions will be in place to stop the rising number of patients.
The district administrations have demanded that the corona curfew should continue.
The corona curfew is going to end in Bhopal, Indore and in a few other districts from April 19.
Nevertheless, the collectors of these districts are soon going to issue orders for extending the corona curfew for a week.
At present, there are 60,000 corona patients in the state, but the number of cases is increasing every day.
Against this backdrop, if the corona curfew is lifted, the situation may worsen.
The situation arising out of the pandemic in the districts, where the corona curfew has not been imposed, has deteriorated. Therefore, those districts are being placed under curfew.
At a meeting between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and officers, it was decided that, the districts, where the number of cases is high, would remain under the curfew.
It was also discussed at the meeting that corona curfew rules may be more strictly implemented to reduce the number of cases.
If the cases do not decline, there may be some more restrictions than what are in place now.
The Central Government has asked the states to impose corona curfew by setting up small containment zones, but, as the cases have shot up, the administration has clamped curfew on the entire district.
The Sunday lockdown began from March 21. But, after the number of patients increased, the administration decided to impose lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays.
As soon as demand came from the districts to keep the markets shut, the government gave permission to impose corona curfew.
As the cases continuously spiralled, most of the districts were placed under lockdown in the name of corona curfew.
Now that the condition has deteriorated, the government has authorised the collectors to impose corona curfew.
