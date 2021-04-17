Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew won’t be lifted from Monday, decision taken to arrest rising number of patients

BHOPAL: The corona curfew clamped on more than 30 districts in the state will not be lifted on April 19.

The restrictions will be in place to stop the rising number of patients.

The district administrations have demanded that the corona curfew should continue.

The corona curfew is going to end in Bhopal, Indore and in a few other districts from April 19.

Nevertheless, the collectors of these districts are soon going to issue orders for extending the corona curfew for a week.

At present, there are 60,000 corona patients in the state, but the number of cases is increasing every day.

Against this backdrop, if the corona curfew is lifted, the situation may worsen.

The situation arising out of the pandemic in the districts, where the corona curfew has not been imposed, has deteriorated. Therefore, those districts are being placed under curfew.

At a meeting between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and officers, it was decided that, the districts, where the number of cases is high, would remain under the curfew.