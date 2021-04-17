Madhya Pradesh: Voting begins for Damoh assembly bypoll

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for the by-election to Damoh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in a battle, began at 7 am on Saturday.

People were seen standing in queues outside the polling booths, waiting for their turn to cast their vote. White circles were drawn on the ground for the voters to maintain social distancing.

"All COVID-19 guidelines are being strictly followed," an official said. A total of 22 candidates are in the fray, but the main contest is between Rahul Lodhi of the BJP and Ajay Tandon of the Congress. The bypoll was necessitated as Lodhi, who had won from Damoh on a Congress ticket in 2018, resigned from the assembly as well as the party in October 2020 and joined the BJP. He had resigned just ahead of the November 3 by-elections to over two dozen seats in the state.