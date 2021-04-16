Madhya Pradesh bypoll: Congress candidate claims he saw SUV with cash for voters in Damoh

Refuting the allegations, state BJP chief VD Sharma said people would give a befitting reply to Tandon and the Congress on Saturday, when voting will take place.

Lashing out at the ruling party. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, in a video message, said people had caught a vehicle laden with money kept for distribution among voters to fraudulently to win the bypoll.

"I want to give a clear message to the police and administration that after tomorrow another day comes. Respect your uniform, respect the oath you have taken. The BJP's money and power won't triumph in Damoh, whose voters can't be bought," Nath said, Meanwhile, the state Congress has lodged a complaint with EC authorities, said the party's poll affairs in charge JP Dhanopia.

Attempts to contact district returning officer and collector Tarun Rathi and Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chauhan for comments on the incident were in vain.

In Damoh, Tandon is up against the BJP's Rahul Lodhi, whose shifting from the Congress to the BJP after quitting the Assembly last year necessitated the bypoll.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2.