Madhya Pradesh: Covid patient dies as hospital staffer removes oxygen support, say kin

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A government school teacher suffering from COVID-19 died at a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri after a ward boy allegedly removed his portable oxygen support system for providing it to some other patient in the ICU ward, his family members have alleged.

The incident took place on Wednesday, but came to light on Thursday after the hospital staff informed the family members about the 52-year-old man's death.

“As per the CCTV footage, the patient's oxygen support system was removed by the ward boy and he died within 10-15 minutes,” one of the relatives of the deceased said.