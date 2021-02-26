Shivpuri hockey player dribbles with fake identity, plays for a different team without an NOC

Bhopal: They have hoodwinked the opponents with their sticks in hockey fields. Now, they have deceived the administration not by their sticks but by fake identities.

The recent inter-district hockey tournament witnessed a hockey player who was found playing from another district on fake identity card.

A resident of Shivpuri, Pawan Shakya, was originally enrolled with Shivpuri district. He has played all his matches from his home district, except the one that concluded this week.

Pawan was lined up from Guna in the tournament without a no-objection certificate from Shivpuri. Another player, Zeeshan Khan, accompanied Pawan. Though, he followed him with his original name.

Pawan was allegedly influenced into the forgery by his coach, Geeta Lakhera. Zeeshan too was influenced by her, said the claims. Lakhera has been appointed as the feeder coach by Hockey Madhya Pradesh.