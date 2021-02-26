Bhopal: Man booked for duping son of ex-MP Gufran-e-Azam of Rs 27L

BHOPAL: The TT Nagar police have booked a man for duping the son of former member of Parliament (MP) Gufran-e-Azam to the tune of Rs 27 lakh. The accused forged documents of a firm of Farhan-e-Azam, son of the former parliamentarian, and made himself the director.

ASI Sudama Thakur said Farhan and his friend, Himanshu Verma, had inked a contract with the state government in 2017 for fishing in Kolar dam for the next five years. They would sell the fishes in various areas, said Thakur.

In 2019, the two men asked a trader, Devendra Jaiswal , to carry out fishing on their behalf as they were not very conversant with the job. Jaiswal had then agreed to share the profits with them. But, in November 2019, when both Farhan and Himanshu did not get any money, they asked Jaiswal to withdraw from their contract.

Jaiswal, however, kept on fishing in the dam along with his friends, Satish Chowksey, Arpit Choksey and Nitin Chowksey. It led to a loss of Rs 27 lakh to Farhan and Himanshu’s firm, Bog Zone. When they again objected and pressed for their the money back, Satish sent a notice to the duo stating he had also been made director in the firm. He said he could not be made to withdraw from the contract as he had been made a director of the firm at a board meeting. The accused also had forged documents suggesting he was a director.

Later, they filed a complaint in late-2020 and an FIR was registered. In the investigation that followed, it was found that Satish had accessed the company’s stamp and had forged the signatures of both Farhan and Himanshu to prepare the forged documents.