Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew in Ratlam extended till May 17; Logs 380 new cases in a day, 1,773 new cases within 6 days

Ratlam: The second wave of corona continues to wreak havoc across the district as reported 380 new cases on Thursday. From May 1 to May 6 during lockdown period 1,773 new cases have been logged. Thus about 14% cases were added in just six days period during May month.
As per official information, the districtís tally 11,132 was on May 1 which reached 12,905 cases on May 6.
April logged the highest number of cases in a month since pandemic. More than five thousand cases have been added since the lockdown period commenced on April 9 in the district.
Meanwhile, the district administration has extended Corona Curfew May 17 with more restrictions. Dorr-to-door sale of fruits and vegetables has been banned. Kirana shops will now be allowed to open only on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for the home delivery from 9AM to 5 PM. Marriage ceremonies have been fully banned.
Purushottam may take charge as collector today
The new district collector Kumar Purushottam is likely to take charge from outgoing district collector Gopalchandra Dad on Saturday here.
Outgoing collector Gopalchandra Dad had taken over charge about seven months back.
New collector Kumar Purushottam faces serious challenges as Covid-19 is raging across the district despite almost a monthís lockdown. The rural and urban areas are under the grip of pandemic and treatment facilities need to be augmented.
Girls of super batch 100 deputed to work with cops
Meanwhile, girls of the super Batch 100 preparing for the police department selection examinations under the supervision of district and police officers have been deputed to assist local police to perform duties during Corona curfew. Programme observer Ahtesham Ansari said that the girls of the super batch 100 had expressed desire to support police during the Corona Curfew period.
