Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew in Ratlam extended till May 17; Logs 380 new cases in a day, 1,773 new cases within 6 days

Ratlam: The second wave of corona continues to wreak havoc across the district as reported 380 new cases on Thursday. From May 1 to May 6 during lockdown period 1,773 new cases have been logged. Thus about 14% cases were added in just six days period during May month.

As per official information, the districtís tally 11,132 was on May 1 which reached 12,905 cases on May 6.

April logged the highest number of cases in a month since pandemic. More than five thousand cases have been added since the lockdown period commenced on April 9 in the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration has extended Corona Curfew May 17 with more restrictions. Dorr-to-door sale of fruits and vegetables has been banned. Kirana shops will now be allowed to open only on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for the home delivery from 9AM to 5 PM. Marriage ceremonies have been fully banned.