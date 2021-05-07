Madhya Pradesh: Three booked for spreading Covid at wedding in Niwari

Mishra, who had tested positive for the COVID-19 on April 27, was asked to isolate himself at home and had been prescribed medicines by government doctors, he said.

However, Mishra instead attended a wedding with Singh in Luhurguva village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, on April 29 and even served food to the guests, the official said.

"We have also booked Nayak, the brother of the man whose wedding the duo attended, as he knew that they had been infected," Yadav said, adding that the trio are in the age group of 25 to 30.

Luhurguva village has been sealed and declared a red zone, as at least 40 people have tested Covid positive after the wedding, the inspector said.

Mishra and Singh had also taken part in the wedding procession of Nayak's brother to a village in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, he added.