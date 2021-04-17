Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew extended till April 26 in Ratlam recording highest 1-day cases

Ratlam: A day after the district locked another highest single-day tally of corona cases the local administration has extended lockdown in Ratlam till April 26.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the Crisis Management Group held late on Saturday.

After second wave of the Covid-19, lockdown was clamped in the district from April 9 at 6 PM which was to end on April 19 at 6AM and not it has been further extended till 6 AM of April 26, said an official.

Ratlam district recorded highest ever single-day tally of 195 corona cases on Friday evening. Over 90% cases were from the city area.

On a positive note recovery of active patients has also gone up and 194 corona winners were discharged on Friday. Overall, 1,096 patients are still under treatment.

However, pendency of 1,710 reports of suspected patients is still a matter of concern for the local administration.