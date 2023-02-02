Madhya Pradesh: Cops rescue homeless woman; offer clothes, food, shift her to shelter in Garoth

Representative Image

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Going beyond policing duty, Garoth police have set a milestone by showing compassion towards a sick, distressed woman wandering aimlessly on the roads in Garoth town of Mandsaur district.

The Police received information about a homeless, sick woman wandering aimlessly on the streets, which led to quick and proactive steps by the police to trace and rescue the homeless woman. Police brought her to the station and asked her about her identity but she could neither recall her identity nor where she comes from. Her photo had gone viral on social media a few days ago, touching the hearts of countless people.

Garoth SHO Kamlesh Singar, showing a heartwarming gesture, shifted the woman to a health centre for medical treatment. Following treatment, the woman was again brought to the police station where cops helped her to bathe, offered her clothes and food and shifted her to a rehabilitation centre based in Mandsaur. English letter words A and N are visible on the right hand of the woman. This noble and heartwarming gesture of the police has been appreciated by the local people.

