Madhya Pradesh: Municipal chief lays foundation stone of New Subzi Mandi in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): City council president Rajesh Sethiya laid the foundation stone of new subzi mandi (local vegetable market) at local bus stand at Shahid Chowk in Garoth town of Mandsaur district on Monday that will be constructed at a cost of Rs 21 lakh.

The market aims to promote local vegetable vendors and to ensure reasonable price. New subzi mandi at the specified place would facilitate local vendors and fruit growers of the town.

With construction of concrete road at bus stand, vendors would be ensured with all requisite facilities to sell their produce on roadside such as seating arrangements, cleanliness in premises and get rid of the problem of stray cattle.

To ease local vendors, shops were installed at New Subzi Mandi site, but till now, it is lying empty. Vegetable vendors will get a big relief when a new vegetable market gets completed. Meanwhile, local vendors have been shifted to Badwala Balaji temple premises temporarily until new subzi mandi gets completed.

City council vice president Mahesh Malviya, chief municipal officer Bhupendra Dixit, Rajendra Jain, councillor representative Ravindra Goswami, Dharmendra Sharma, Arjun Solanki and other representatives and municipal workers were present.

