e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 74th Republic Day celebrated with zeal in Garoth

Madhya Pradesh: 74th Republic Day celebrated with zeal in Garoth

Madhya Pradesh: 74th Republic Day celebrated with zeal in Garoth

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Programmes to celebrate the 74th Republic Day were organised at various places in Garoth on Thursday. In this order, a grand function was conducted at Dussehra Maidan of Garoth, which was addressed by Janpad president Antar Kunwar Ranjit Singh Chauhan. After the flag hoisting ceremony, president Chauhan took a salute from the parade. Similarly, the flag hoisting was also done at Gandhi Chowk by municipal council president Rajesh Sethia.

A series of attractive performances of cultural dance was delivered by several school students. Officers and employees, who did excellent work in their field were felicitated by MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, former MLA Chander Singh Sisodia and city council president Rajesh Sethia. BJP Yuva Morcha district general secretary Dinesh Patidar, cell division in-charge Amit Upadhyay, former district vice president Toofan Singh Chauhan, district CEO Dharmendra Yadav and others were also present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Bagri community demands building in Garoth ward
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Congress moves its councillors to secret location in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Congress moves its councillors to secret location in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Gokuldas School celebrates R-Day along with Basant Panchami

Madhya Pradesh: Gokuldas School celebrates R-Day along with Basant Panchami

Madhya Pradesh: WRMS vehemently opposes new transfer policy in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: WRMS vehemently opposes new transfer policy in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Kendriya Vidyalaya celebrates Republic Day in Jhabua

Madhya Pradesh: Kendriya Vidyalaya celebrates Republic Day in Jhabua

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Patel pitches in for salary hike of Anganwadi workers, assistants in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Patel pitches in for salary hike of Anganwadi workers, assistants in Alirajpur