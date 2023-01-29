Madhya Pradesh: 74th Republic Day celebrated with zeal in Garoth

FP Photo |

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Programmes to celebrate the 74th Republic Day were organised at various places in Garoth on Thursday. In this order, a grand function was conducted at Dussehra Maidan of Garoth, which was addressed by Janpad president Antar Kunwar Ranjit Singh Chauhan. After the flag hoisting ceremony, president Chauhan took a salute from the parade. Similarly, the flag hoisting was also done at Gandhi Chowk by municipal council president Rajesh Sethia.

A series of attractive performances of cultural dance was delivered by several school students. Officers and employees, who did excellent work in their field were felicitated by MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, former MLA Chander Singh Sisodia and city council president Rajesh Sethia. BJP Yuva Morcha district general secretary Dinesh Patidar, cell division in-charge Amit Upadhyay, former district vice president Toofan Singh Chauhan, district CEO Dharmendra Yadav and others were also present.