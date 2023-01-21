Madhya Pradesh: Bagri community demands building in Garoth ward

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Local residents of ward no 6 and members of the Bagri community met Garoth Municipal Council president Rajesh Sethiya and raised their demands for the construction of a community building in the ward.

On Saturday, a group of residents reached Sethiya's residence and raised the issue. Sethiya said that earlier, the approval for the construction of a new community building in the ward could not be granted owing to some confusion about the population.

He sent a letter to the district convenor, Tribal Affairs Department, Mandsaur on January 17, 2023. In the letter, it was stated that as per census 2021, the total population of the ward was 1308 out of which 1054 belonged to Scheduled Caste category making it 80.58 per cent of the total population.

Sethiya urged the minister of Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department for approval for the construction of the community building to facilitate its residents.

Sethiya added that the number of houses built under centrally sponsored PMAY is greater in ward no 6. Those beneficiaries who are left out would be granted approval at the earliest.