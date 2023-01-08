e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 'Grih Pravesh' of 45 beneficiaries held under PMAY scheme in Garoth

The main program of Grih Pravesh was held at the new bus stand in Garoth

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘Grih Pravesh event’ of 45 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri AwasYojana (PMAY) was organised in Garoth city council on Sunday.

The main program of Grih Pravesh was held at the new bus stand in Garoth. MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, city council president Rajesh Sethiya, vice president Mahesh Malviya, councillor Mahesh Malviya, backward front president Dinesh Malviya were present on the occasion.

MLA Dhakad extended best wishes to all the beneficiaries. Later, the 45 beneficiaries inaugurated their newly constructed house in ward and also expressed gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for providing them a pucca house.

Notably, 45 beneficiaries had earlier received a total of Rs 2.5 lakh (in three installments) under the scheme. So far, a total of 608 houses have been approved by the city council Garoth, out of 608, construction work of 555 houses has been completed.

