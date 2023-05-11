Madhya Pradesh: Cops chase bootlegger in Dhar, end up with milk container laden with liquor

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): While on a hot trail of a bootlegger, Dhar police accidentally ended up near a milk container truck loaded with liquor.

The police seized 291 boxes of Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs 36 lakh. Police also arrested driver Hanuman Ram, 31, of Rajasthan and Ajit Sharma, 42, of Haryana. They were being interrogated to ascertain the source and destination of illegal consignment.

City Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Dhurve said, "We received information that a huge haul of liquor bottles was being transported to our area. The informer told us about the milk container truck being used to mislead the cops. Based on the tip-off, one team started following the truck from Indore, while another team intercepted the truck on Indore – Ahmedabad National Highway near Labravada Fanta on the outskirts of Dhar.

CSP Dhurve said that smugglers had turned Eicher truck into a container truck.

From the outside, it looks normal milk container truck with a company logo. Even when the police party opened the truck, it looked normal at first. However, during deep checking they found a partition in it. When the second part was opened, 291 boxes of liquor of different brands were found.

The police arrested driver Hanuman Ram and Ajit Sharma and brought them to the police station. After questioning, a case was registered against them under the Excise Act.

Empty milk carat staked inside container

Cyber crime branch in-charge Dinesh Sharma said that the vehicle had left Haryana with liquor boxes. Advertisement of one of the major milk companies was on the body of the vehicle. The empty carats containing milk bags inside were frozen solid when the door of the container was opened. When the team removed the carat, it found liquor boxes hidden in a partition. Smugglers transporting liquor had got a part made by placing an iron plate to keep liquor boxes.

Prohibition in Gujarat, liquor is sold in black

During the initial interrogation, driver Hanuman said that the container was given to him on the bypass of Haryana. He had left with the container a day earlier. He had to reach Gujarat within three days. However, both failed to provide information about the place from where the liquor was loaded in Haryana.