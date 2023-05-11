Madhya Pradesh: Adulterated khoya, ghee seized from Unhel Dairy Farm

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): Food Safety officials raided a dairy farm at Unhel town of Ujjain on Tuesday night. The team seized adulterated khoya from the dairy.

Acting on a tip-off on spurious milk-based products, food safety team conducted a raid at Maa Bhawani Dairy Farm on Pagaria Stand in Unhel town. Team found that khoya was being manufactured by adding artificial flavors and vanaspati ghee.

On account of adulteration and sub-standard operations, team seized 231 kg tainted mawa, 17.6 litres vanaspati ghee and 10.58 kg cream from the spot, samples to be sent to state level food laboratory for testing

Food Safety Officer B D Sharma said that the action was taken following orders of Collector Kumar Purushottam. The license of dairy farm belonged to Rambabu Lavariya who was involved in food adulteration for long time.

Legal action would be taken against farm owner. Consumption of adulterated khoya and ghee could lead to fatal diseases. Raids were intensified in view of the wedding season. Stern action would be taken against dairy owners and shopkeepers found selling adulterated food items, he added.