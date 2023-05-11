MP: Guna SI lodges complaint against constable for posting abusive and derogatory remark on social media

Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, one sub-inspector posted at City Kotwali police station in Guna filed a complaint against a constable after letter posting abusive and derogatory remarks against the former.

According to information, constable Saurabh Rajput who was dismissed from duty wrote that sub-inspector will be made to sit at home. Apart from this, he wrote many other abusive words on social media. On the complaint of SI, FIR was registered in City Kotwali.

The complainant sub-inspector in his complaint claimed that he came to know about what was going on the social media only through one of the officers posted at the SP Office.

The officer informed that constable Saurabh Singh Rajput, who was dismissed from duty posted a post on his Facebook ID in the morning, in which he deliberately wrote objectionable comments.

The officer also showed the screenshot of the post, which read, "....(SI's name) Baniya ghar par bita denge jab jaye isko haath utha diya kaun hai yeh.... Apart from this, Saurabh Rajput posted many more posts on social. In another post he wrote, "...(SI's name) posted at City Kotwali Guna who takes part in every type of theft in Guna district having friendly relations with the parties gonna."

Following the complaint of SI, a case was been registered against Rajput.

Complainant SI also claimed that when he saw the social media profile of Rajput, we saw that he has written indecent language and objectionable comments against many other cops as well. Even after the FIR, he is continuously posting like this. At present, the police have started their investigation.