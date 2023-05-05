Madhya Pradesh: Man killed in political rivalry, relatives attack bus and police in Guna

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The relatives of a man, murdered over political rivalry attacked a bus and policemen at Fatehgarh Tiraha on the national highway on Friday. The deceased Laxminarayan Yadav of Sonthi village in Guna was brutally assaulted by the residents of Suket village on Wednesday night when he was returning from a wedding ceremony in Barodia Kalan due to political rivalry.

Later, he was admitted to a hospital in Guna, where he passed away during treatment on Thursday. After this, Yadav's relatives staged a protest by blocking the national highway and road outside the hospital on Friday and submitted a memorandum to SP to demolish the houses of miscreants. As the accused were members of Gurjar Samaj, protestors attacked a Gurjar's bus passing through the highway.

Attackers vandalised the bus and tried to put it on fire. They also pelted stones at policemen who reached the spot to solve the matter. Passengers saved their life by running away. The cops resorted to lathi charge to control the situation. A dozen attackers were arrested by police. Several motorcycles and tractors were also confiscated from the spot. The remaining miscreants fled the spot during the lathi charge. CSP Shweta Gupta said that sections related to murder have been added in the case against the accused. Two accused involved in Laxminarayan Yadav's murder were arrested and a team of five cops has been constituted to arrest the others.

