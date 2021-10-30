Madhya Pradesh: Cop nabs man fleeing after snatching mobile phone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An alert traffic policeman caught a man, who was fleeing after snatching a mobile phone in the Rajwada area on Friday.

Head constable Chironjilal Dhakad was deployed in Ada Bazar in Rajwada area for traffic management during festive season. He was on his duty when he heard a woman crying for help. Her mobile phone had been snatched by a person.

The head constable swung into action and chased down the accused. The dial-100 staff had also been infromed and they took the accused in their custody. The accused was later handed over to Sarafa police station staff for further investigation. The woman thanked the policeman.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 02:10 AM IST