Madhya Pradesh: Convocation ceremony at MCTE, Mhow held

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A convocation ceremony to confer an Engineering Degree to 25 officers of the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-37) course was held at Military College of Telecommunication (MCTE), Mhow on Friday.

TES is a 10+2 based entry where the cadets first go through basic military training at OTA Gaya for one year and thereafter three years of degree engineering course at respective CTWs.

After the third year, the cadets are commissioned into respective arms of the Indian Army and complete the fourth year of a degree in engineering as commissioned officers. 25 officers, including two officers from friendly foreign countries, were admitted to the fraternity of Engineers by Lieutenant General M U Nair, Commandant MCTE.

All graduating officers took the pledge under Major General TS Bains, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, MCTE for a commitment of their acquired knowledge to enhance professional effectiveness in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony was Air Marshal B R Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) who conferred degrees to these officers. The Signal Officer in Chief (SO-in-C) trophy and Gold medal for the best student were won by Lieutenant Rupesh Kumar Agar.

The General Officer complimented the graduating officers for their sustained hard work, application and performance. He also stressed the importance of Communication and Information Technology in modern-day warfare.

He exhorted the graduating officers to be a step ahead of anticipated challenges and remain professionally updated to meet future challenges in the field of communication