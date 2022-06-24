Bhopal: Maternal uncle-aunt sentenced to life imprisonment in minor rape case

Pic Representation | FPJ

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

A couple has been awarded life imprisonment in connection with minor rape under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. Act, (POCSO Act). Accused are maternal uncle and aunt to the victim.

ADJ Padma Jathav pronounced the sentence. According to district public prosecution officials (DPO), the court has sentenced life imprisonment to Rajan Dabar under Section 376(2)(f) of IPC and 5L/6 of POCSO Act. Besides, he has also been sentenced life imprisonment under Section 376(2n) of IPC and 5N/6 of POCSO Act, DPO added.

Similarly, the court has sentenced life imprisonment to Sangita Dabar, wife of Rajan Dabar, under 376(z) of IPC and 5N/6 and 16/17 of POCSO ACT, DPO added.

Read Also Bhopal: Double life sentence awarded to rape convict under POCSO Act