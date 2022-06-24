e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Maternal uncle-aunt sentenced to life imprisonment in minor rape case

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 01:15 PM IST
Pic Representation | FPJ

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

A couple has been awarded life imprisonment in connection with minor rape under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. Act, (POCSO Act). Accused are maternal uncle and aunt to the victim.

ADJ Padma Jathav pronounced the sentence. According to district public prosecution officials (DPO), the court has sentenced life imprisonment to Rajan Dabar under Section 376(2)(f) of IPC and 5L/6 of POCSO Act. Besides, he has also been sentenced life imprisonment under Section 376(2n) of IPC and 5N/6 of POCSO Act, DPO added.

Similarly, the court has sentenced life imprisonment to Sangita Dabar, wife of Rajan Dabar, under 376(z) of IPC and 5N/6 and 16/17 of POCSO ACT, DPO added.

